Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,309,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.