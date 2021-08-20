Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 272.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,994,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$31.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,750. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28.

