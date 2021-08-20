Redwood Investments LLC Has $764,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 20.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 254.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,466.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

