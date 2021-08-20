Redwood Investments LLC Sells 82 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $433.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.