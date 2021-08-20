Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

RM opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

