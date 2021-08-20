Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.

Regis Resources stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

