Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RLAY. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

