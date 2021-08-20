Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $465.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.