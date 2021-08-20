Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $613.37 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $613.37 million and approximately $68.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

