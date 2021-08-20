Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.14

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.14, but opened at $24.10. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNLX. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.21 million and a P/E ratio of -152.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $4,130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

