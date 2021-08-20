Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

