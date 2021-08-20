Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atreca, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atreca in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.92). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

BCEL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BCEL stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

