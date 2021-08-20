Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 320,436 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

