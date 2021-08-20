Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Open Lending (LPRO)

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/28/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/27/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/23/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/14/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

6/28/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,912. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Open Lending Co alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.