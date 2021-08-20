Reviewing Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 34.06 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -29.91

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80

Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

