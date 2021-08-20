Reviewing Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) & Its Competitors

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) is one of 215 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evaxion Biotech A/S to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -$15.02 million -5.62 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors $604.01 million $27.45 million 35.63

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors 1227 4645 10115 187 2.57

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 279.20%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors -21,941.09% -124.99% -28.87%

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.