Reviewing Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $3.25 billion 0.81 $282.21 million $2.26 10.19 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.76 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tri Pointe Homes and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 1 2 4 0 2.43 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 10.55% 17.21% 9.49% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

