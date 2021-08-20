RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

