Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 92,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

