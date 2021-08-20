Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $373,637.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $373,637.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

