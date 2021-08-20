Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

RBA stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $1,689,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

