Robert W. Baird Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $105.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

