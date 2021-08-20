Robert W. Baird Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $60.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

TPR stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

