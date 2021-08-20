Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

