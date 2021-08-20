Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
