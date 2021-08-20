Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

