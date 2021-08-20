Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Sells 150,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,553.99.

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.