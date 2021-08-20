Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ROST stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, reaching $122.16. 130,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

