Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $137.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.79.

ROST opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 217.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

