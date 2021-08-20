Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,769 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Progyny were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

