Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $15,616,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

