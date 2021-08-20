Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

