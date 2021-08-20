Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.87 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

