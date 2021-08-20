Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,672,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.