Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $32.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 5,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

