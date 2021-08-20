Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $883,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

