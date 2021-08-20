Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,729 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKN opened at $18.50 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

