Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.63

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$131.63 and last traded at C$131.60, with a volume of 1035964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.