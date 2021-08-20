RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires £61,700 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Ian El Mokadem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of RWS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 621.59 ($8.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 47.69. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

