Ryerson Holding Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE RYI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $851.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

