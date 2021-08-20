Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.