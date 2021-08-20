Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 750 shares of company stock valued at $19,108. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

