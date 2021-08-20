Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. 3,832,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

