Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 12,379 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $92,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 6,319,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,539. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.