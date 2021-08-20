Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.12. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

