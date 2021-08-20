Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.