San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 106 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $350.68. 406,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,714. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

