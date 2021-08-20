San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $3.65 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.15. 217,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,548. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

