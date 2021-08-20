San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes $675,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

