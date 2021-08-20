Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €97.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

