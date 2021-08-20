Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.